Syngene extends research collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb

Syngene International, an integrated research, development and manufacturing services company, has announced that it has extended its ongoing research collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb.

The collaboration has been extended through the end of 2030 and will expand the breadth of drug discovery research conducted, including chemistry, biology, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, as well as translational medicine research and pharmaceutical development, including chemical process development and analytical sciences, in the coming years. The extension envisions a 40 per cent increase in the number of scientists and the addition of a new 50,000 sq ft dedicated laboratory space.

Jonathan Hunt, MD and CEO, Syngene International Ltd, said, “For more than twenty years we have considered our work with Bristol Myers Squibb to set the benchmark for integrated research collaborations and are delighted with our joint commitment to extend this collaboration until at least the end of the decade, as well as expand our focus to new areas of science. I have every confidence that together we will continue to deliver science that will improve the lives of patients around the world.”

Gregory Vite, Senior Vice-President, Small Molecule Drug Discovery, Bristol Myers Squibb, said, “We greatly value our collaboration with Syngene International and are proud to extend and expand our work together. The dedicated facilities and scientific team at Syngene play an important role in helping us realize our vision to transform patients’ lives through science.”

Syngene and Bristol Myers Squibb’s collaboration dates back to 1998 and the dedicated Biocon BMS Research and Development Centre (BBRC), Syngene’s first dedicated R&D Centre, was fully commissioned in 2009. Over many years of collaboration, the BBRC has become a major strategic R&D site for Bristol Myers Squibb that provides integrated services in target identification, lead discovery, lead optimisation, early- and late-stage pharmaceutical development, molecular and cell biology, protein sciences, assay biology, and clinical biomarkers, amongst others.