Syngene extends research collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Syngene International, an integrated research, development and manufacturing services company, has announced that it has extended its ongoing research collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb.
The collaboration has been extended through the end of 2030 and will expand the breadth of drug discovery research conducted, including chemistry, biology, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, as well as translational medicine research and pharmaceutical development, including chemical process development and analytical sciences, in the coming years. The extension envisions a 40 per cent increase in the number of scientists and the addition of a new 50,000 sq ft dedicated laboratory space.
Biocon opens vaccination centre at Syngene for people in Electronic City
Jonathan Hunt, MD and CEO, Syngene International Ltd, said, “For more than twenty years we have considered our work with Bristol Myers Squibb to set the benchmark for integrated research collaborations and are delighted with our joint commitment to extend this collaboration until at least the end of the decade, as well as expand our focus to new areas of science. I have every confidence that together we will continue to deliver science that will improve the lives of patients around the world.”
Gregory Vite, Senior Vice-President, Small Molecule Drug Discovery, Bristol Myers Squibb, said, “We greatly value our collaboration with Syngene International and are proud to extend and expand our work together. The dedicated facilities and scientific team at Syngene play an important role in helping us realize our vision to transform patients’ lives through science.”
Syngene International Q3 profit up 11 per cent at ₹102 cr
Syngene and Bristol Myers Squibb’s collaboration dates back to 1998 and the dedicated Biocon BMS Research and Development Centre (BBRC), Syngene’s first dedicated R&D Centre, was fully commissioned in 2009. Over many years of collaboration, the BBRC has become a major strategic R&D site for Bristol Myers Squibb that provides integrated services in target identification, lead discovery, lead optimisation, early- and late-stage pharmaceutical development, molecular and cell biology, protein sciences, assay biology, and clinical biomarkers, amongst others.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th birthday — a perfect occasion for a quiz on India’s cricket sensation
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...