Sysintegra to double headcount in India, Australia

Service management and identity security consulting firm Sysintegra, which has offices in India and Australia, says it plans to double its headcount in both geographies as its flagship product, ZertID, is ‘growing in popularity’.

The company also announced key leadership appointments with Shynu George joining as Global Head of Product Marketing.

Hybrid-work model

Adoption of a hybrid work culture and the associated challenges have made enterprises realise the importance of a comprehensive identity and access management (IAM) solution, said Arun Nair, CTO and Director at Sysintegra.

WhatsApp to create an Indian template for digital services to replicate globally

“ZertID has gained the attention of several global enterprises and industry analysts in handling these challenges. It also meets the compliance requirements of IAM solutions and ensures better employee experience,” Nair said.

Identity solutions

John Green, Customer Success Leader at Sysintegra, said that, as a leading consulting firm in service management and identity security in Australia, the company works with 100-plus leading brands in the Asia-Pacific region to implement and integrate legacy IAM and IGA (identity governance and administration) solutions.

Covid, a game-changer for digital health in India: Fortis Healthcare CEO

Many of the legacy solutions did ensure data security and regulatory compliance but often fell short in user experience. “ZertID ensures frictionless experience without compromising the security aspects of identity management and governance,” Green said.

No-code interface

The solution builds on the workflow capabilities of the digital workflow platform ServiceNow and is built with a ‘no-code interface’ for quick deployment within six weeks. ZertID handles end-to-end employee lifecycle management and ensures a seamless experience for line managers, too.

Sysintegra services include software, process and custom business applications as well as integration and full lifecycle support for ServiceNow and Okta customers. It has employees in Australia (Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane); India (Bengaluru and Kochi); and Singapore.