Sysintegra to double headcount in India, Australia

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Service management and identity security consulting firm Sysintegra, which has offices in India and Australia, says it plans to double its headcount in both geographies as its flagship product, ZertID, is ‘growing in popularity’.
The company also announced key leadership appointments with Shynu George joining as Global Head of Product Marketing.
Adoption of a hybrid work culture and the associated challenges have made enterprises realise the importance of a comprehensive identity and access management (IAM) solution, said Arun Nair, CTO and Director at Sysintegra.
WhatsApp to create an Indian template for digital services to replicate globally
“ZertID has gained the attention of several global enterprises and industry analysts in handling these challenges. It also meets the compliance requirements of IAM solutions and ensures better employee experience,” Nair said.
John Green, Customer Success Leader at Sysintegra, said that, as a leading consulting firm in service management and identity security in Australia, the company works with 100-plus leading brands in the Asia-Pacific region to implement and integrate legacy IAM and IGA (identity governance and administration) solutions.
Covid, a game-changer for digital health in India: Fortis Healthcare CEO
Many of the legacy solutions did ensure data security and regulatory compliance but often fell short in user experience. “ZertID ensures frictionless experience without compromising the security aspects of identity management and governance,” Green said.
The solution builds on the workflow capabilities of the digital workflow platform ServiceNow and is built with a ‘no-code interface’ for quick deployment within six weeks. ZertID handles end-to-end employee lifecycle management and ensures a seamless experience for line managers, too.
Sysintegra services include software, process and custom business applications as well as integration and full lifecycle support for ServiceNow and Okta customers. It has employees in Australia (Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane); India (Bengaluru and Kochi); and Singapore.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...