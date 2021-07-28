TAFE launches new Massey Ferguson tractors for Andhra Pradesh market

Tractor major TAFE (Tractors and Farm Equipment) introduced its Massey Ferguson 244 DI – puddling special tractors in the 44 HP range, for paddy cultivation.

It comes in two variants - MF 244 DI PM for dry land or shallow puddling applications, while MF 244 PD is meant for deep mud puddling. This tractor range has been launched for the Andhra Pradesh market currently, according to a statement.

The MF 244 tractors are suited for a variety of other applications like the reversible mouldboard plough, thresher, baler and for heavy-duty haulage too. The product is powered by all new 44 HP Simpson super torque engine, dependable and durable maxx oil immersed brakes, exclusive powervator clutch and ultra planetary plus technology, among others

New engine

The new engine promises more power, more torque, higher fuel efficiency and an expected annual savings of up to ₹60,000 on fuel cost. Its globally renowned Massey Intellisense hydraulics ensure minimum load on the tractor, uniform tillage and reduced wheel slippage for effortless puddling and longer life of the tractor, it said.