TAJ opens new hotel in Tirupati

The Indian Hotels Company’s iconic brand, Taj, has announced the opening of its new hotel in Tirupati, located in close proximity to the Tirumala Hills.

The city, home to the shrine of Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, is one of the most visited religious sites on earth.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), The Indian Hotels Company, said, “IHCL has been a pioneer in the religious tourism segment in the country and is delighted to announce the opening of Taj in Tirupati; one of the largest pilgrimage destinations attracting millions of devotees annually.”

Inspired by the Dravidian style of architecture, Taj Tirupati has a distinctive design evident in its solid lines, open spaces and characteristic curves.

It has 106 spacious rooms and suites, which are decorated with silk wallpaper and local motifs in the floor carpets. The hotel has also used the traditional brass bells at the reception pay tribute to the local culture.

“Tirupati with its century-old temples has enthralled visitors for years. Taj Tirupati, with its location at the foothills of divinity, offers the perfect place to stay and explore the city,” V K Prasad, General Manager, Taj Tirupati, said.

Guests may dine at – Varuna - that offers local Andhra flavours along with global cuisines. Gourmands who love regional classics have much to celebrate with Chennai’s award-winning regional cuisine restaurant – Southern Spice’s new outpost at Taj Tirupati.