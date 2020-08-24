Takeda to sell Japanese consumer health unit to Blackstone for $2.3 b

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co has agreed to sell its Japanese consumer healthcare business to US investment fund Blackstone Group for 242 billion yen ($2.3 billion), Japan’s largest drugmaker said on Monday.

The sale of Takeda Consumer Healthcare Company, which makes over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and health products, is expected to close by March 31, subject to regulatory closing conditions, the company said in a statement.

Takeda has been reducing its OTC assets worldwide as it seeks to refocus its business and reduce debt after its $59-billion acquisition of Shire.