Tamara Hospitality to invest ₹350 crore to open four hotels in Tamil Nadu, Kerala

Hospitality group Tamara Leisure Experiences Pvt Ltd plans to invest ₹350 crore to open four hotels in the luxury and mid-segment categories in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, in the next three years.

The Group, which has 800 keys (rooms) across its hotels in India and Germany, aims to have 1,000 keys by 2025, a top executive told BusinessLine.

Convention centre

Tamara made its foray into the Kerala market earlier this month with the launch of ‘O by Tamara’, a 5-star hotel for business and leisure guests. One of the key features of the hotel, is its 10,000 sq ft convention centre, the biggest in the state capital, at Aakulam (a suburb of Thiruvananthapuram) which can be used entirely or be divided into two spaces of 7,000 sq ft and 3,000 sq ft.

The group focuses on three brands — the Tamara luxury resorts, mid-segment hotel brand Lilac and the recently launched upscale business hotel brand ‘O by Tamara.’

“We have two Tamara resorts — one in Coorg and the other in Kodaikanal. A third one is set to open in the first quarter of calendar year 2020 in Alleppey, Kerala. This is an Ayurveda-centric resort that will offer treatment packages for physical and mental wellbeing. While we already have two Lilac hotels in Bengaluru, three more are set to open in the next two to three years: one in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, and one each in Kannur and Guruvayoor, Kerala. Going forward, we would like to take Lilac to major pilgrimage destinations across the country,” said Shruti Shibulal, CEO and Director, Tamara Leisure Experiences Pvt. Ltd.

Future plans

“We will be investing ₹350 crore in Tamil Nadu and Kerala in the next three years to launch these brands. We have tripled the number of rooms in the country over the last 18 months to 309 keys. At present, we have a total of 800 keys across our hotels in India and Germany; and are well on track to achieve our goal of 1000 keys by 2025,” she said. Holiday Inn Express in Gutersloh, Prizeotel in Hannover and Courtyard by Marriott in Wolfsburg are the company’s three hotels in Germany.

The Tamara group is focused on responsible hospitality — its ‘O by Tamara’ hotel in Thiruvananthapuram is GRIHA-certified. Shruti says the company has followed the green protocol right from the initial phases of construction of the project. GRIHA, the Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment, is a rating tool that helps people assess the performance of their buildings against nationally acceptable benchmarks.