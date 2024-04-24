Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd (TPL) has appointed EY-Parthenon, a strategy consultancy firm, to drive its carbon-neutral and sustainability goals.

EY-Parthenon will assist in constructing a roadmap to comprehend and address greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The 40-year-old TPL aims to establish internal reduction targets consistent with the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and devise an emission reduction plan primarily for scope 1 and 2 emissions.

By implementing interventions such as clean energy substitution, process efficiency improvement, circularity, and digital automation, the Company aims to move towards its goal of carbon-neutral manufacturing.

Climate change objectives

“TPL is taking proactive steps to contribute to climate change objectives and embrace environmentally conscious practices in its operations. Our collaboration with EY-Parthenon signifies a deliberate move towards this objective with a scientific, measurable, and time-bound approach,” said Ashwin Muthiah, Vice-Chairman, TPL & Founder Chairman, AM International, Singapore.

“We aim to assist TPL in reaching its emission reduction targets while reducing cost and fostering impactful change within the industry,” said Kapil Bansal, Partner and Leader of Industrial Decarbonization, EY Parthenon India.

TPL is a leading manufacturer of industrial intermediate chemicals such as linear alkylbenzene (LAB), caustic soda, and propylene oxide.