Tata BlueScope launches smart steel structures to fight Covid-19

With necessary amenities needed as per medical guidance, these smart steel structures in the form of quarantine wards and testing kiosks are available in kit-like solutions, wherein the walls, roof panels and internal partitions are assembled on site. These can easily be dismantled, packed and shifted to other sites once the containment zone is free from the pandemic’s threat. These structures are easy to sanitise, are weather-proof, thermally efficient and can be offered with or without the base platform. Made from lightweight, high-strength Colorbond and Zincalume steel, these structures offer great corrosion resistance to any chemical-based discharge or sprays.

Riten Choudhury, MD, Tata BlueScope Steel, in a press statement, said, “With the Covid-19 pandemic, optimising healthcare facilities for the affected is the need of the hour. The only way is to develop alternatives that are secure and quick to erect. At Tata BlueScope Steel, we are committed to fighting back the virus with our easy-to-build-and-maintain structures that are designed, keeping in mind patients’ comfort and healthcare workers’ security.”

The structures are specially designed for anyone seeking to install such facilities on their premises or locality. State governments, municipal corporations, hospitals, corporates, institutions or even large housing societies can make use of these building solutions.

“EZYBUILD, the light structural steel building solutions from Tata BlueScope Steel, has designed and developed customised life-care solutions in the form of isolation and quarantine units, testing and sample collection booths and doctors’ cabins,” a press statement issued by the company stated.

To address the demand for high-quality, ready-to-install health infrastructure, Tata BlueScope Steel has introduced high-strength, modular and quick-to-install steel structures that can help in the fight against Covid-19.

