Tata Elxsi, a design and technology service provider serving various industries, has unveiled a collaborative effort with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to jointly develop an automotive cybersecurity solution. The initiative falls within the scope of their existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The joint development will leverage Tata Elxsi’s established, industry-acknowledged artificial intelligence and machine learning skill set and the business foray towards software-defined vehicles (SDV) and EV solutions, coupled with the strength of advanced research at IISc.

Moreover, the partnership aims to address the challenges in cybersecurity presented by complex in-vehicle networks of sensors and other advancements in software that define the modern driving experience. Meanwhile, IISc researchers are focusing separately on developing automotive vehicle technologies, network security, smart grids, and other critical systems.

“In the connected vehicles space, we have made substantial investments to improve our solution stacks for autonomous vehicles via our ADAS programme, SDV architecture, and the like. With IISc’s partnership focusing on cybersecurity solutions and products, we are sure our clients and automakers can build safer, more resilient vehicles while providing peace of mind to end customers,” said Manoj Raghavan, CEO and MD of Tata Elxsi.

Connected automotive

The collaboration will also focus on security and threat detection in connected automotive vehicles using AI and ML-based intrusion detection. Additionally, the partnership will also work to prevent and detect potential security threats and anomalies, with preventive insights on future and potentially more advanced threats in the system.

“In today’s digital and interconnected world, cybersecurity threats are growing in pace with technological advances. At IISc, we are always keen on academia-industry partnerships that can help address such challenges. We are excited to join hands with Tata Elxsi to foster innovations in this important domain of the security of connected automotive vehicles,” said Prof. G. Rangarajan, Director, IISc.