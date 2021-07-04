Tata Elxsi signs MoU with Kinfra for business expansion

Tata Elxsi, one of the world’s leading design and technology service providers across industries, has signed a MoU with Kinfra to expand their IT business and R&D facilities in Kerala.

The MOU was signed between Santhosh Koshy Thomas, Managing Director, Kinfra and SreekumarV, Kerala Head, Operations, Tata Elxsi in the presence of P. Rajeeve, the Industries Minister and K Ellangovan, Principal Secretary.

Tata Elxsi is expanding their IT business and R&D facilities by occupying a newly constructed IT building in the special economic zone of Kinfra Film & Video Park, Kazhakkuttam. Kinfra has constructed a nine storied IT building with built up area of 2.17 lakh square feet at a cost of Rs67 crore. The multi storied building, which will provide all infrastructure facilities for the smooth functioning of IT, ITES establishment was constructed based on Green Building concept, which contribute in keeping the environment clean.

Tata Elxsi has been functioning at their own campus at Techno Park, Thiruvananthapuram for more than two decades. They provide employment to 2500 people directly and another 2000 people indirectly. Besides, the company has been recruiting more than 800 fresh graduates every year.

In the first stage, Tata Elxsi is investing Rs75 crore in the new IT building and will provide direct employment for 2500 people in the next 3 years and more another 1500 as indirect.

The company has also proposed to construct another building having more than 2 lakhs sq ft, which will be beneficial for their future expansion.

The government agency has assured to complete the new building and hand over the same in the next two years. With this, the total employment generation expected by Tata Elxsi will be close to 5000 – 6000 in a span of 5 years.