Tata Elxsi signs MoU with Kinfra for business expansion

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Tata Elxsi, one of the world’s leading design and technology service providers across industries, has signed a MoU with Kinfra to expand their IT business and R&D facilities in Kerala.
The MOU was signed between Santhosh Koshy Thomas, Managing Director, Kinfra and SreekumarV, Kerala Head, Operations, Tata Elxsi in the presence of P. Rajeeve, the Industries Minister and K Ellangovan, Principal Secretary.
Tata Elxsi is expanding their IT business and R&D facilities by occupying a newly constructed IT building in the special economic zone of Kinfra Film & Video Park, Kazhakkuttam. Kinfra has constructed a nine storied IT building with built up area of 2.17 lakh square feet at a cost of Rs67 crore. The multi storied building, which will provide all infrastructure facilities for the smooth functioning of IT, ITES establishment was constructed based on Green Building concept, which contribute in keeping the environment clean.
Tata Elxsi has been functioning at their own campus at Techno Park, Thiruvananthapuram for more than two decades. They provide employment to 2500 people directly and another 2000 people indirectly. Besides, the company has been recruiting more than 800 fresh graduates every year.
In the first stage, Tata Elxsi is investing Rs75 crore in the new IT building and will provide direct employment for 2500 people in the next 3 years and more another 1500 as indirect.
The company has also proposed to construct another building having more than 2 lakhs sq ft, which will be beneficial for their future expansion.
The government agency has assured to complete the new building and hand over the same in the next two years. With this, the total employment generation expected by Tata Elxsi will be close to 5000 – 6000 in a span of 5 years.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider subscribing to the issue
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
Five poems from Sudeep Sen’s new collection of poetry, prose and photography
Euro 2020 is on. This week’s quiz is all about the premier tournament and its storied history
There is no reason why the menstrual cup — a cost-effective, liberating and safe product for managing women’s ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...