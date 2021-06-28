Tata Motors in no hurry to find a new CEO...

The Tata Group is in no hurry to find a replacement for outgoing Tata Motors’ boss Guenter Butschek as its six-member executive committee will look after the company’s day-to-day operations.

The committee will report to Non-Executive Director and Chairman N Chandrasekaran, who also heads the $113-billion Tata Group, until a new Chief Executive Officer is appointed, sources close to the development said.

The six-member committee includes Group Chief Financial Officer PB Balaji; President (Commercial Vehicles Business Unit) Girish Wagh; President (Passenger Vehicles Business Unit) Shailesh Chandra; President and Chief Technology Officer Rajendra Petkar; Tata Motors’ President and Chief Purchasing Officer Thomas Flack; President and Chief Human Resources Officer Ravindra Kumar GP. Chandrasekaran will also be more involved with the company’s operations and business, till Tata Motors brings a new head on board.

Last week, Tata Motors announced that Butschek would step down from his post on June 30, but would continue as a consultant till the end of this financial year.

Butschek to step down

Butschek had informed the company of his desire to relocate to Germany when his contract ends, the company added.

Butschek took over the position on February 25, 2016, after Tata Motors searched globally for nearly two years to fill up the positions left vacant by the death of Karl Slym in January 2014.

Before joining Tata Motors, he was the Chief Operating Officer of Airbus for four years, and has previously worked with Daimler AG for 25 years.

Tata Motors also elevated Girish Wagh as Executive Director, effective July 1.