Tata Motors resumes manufacturing across all plants

Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has resumed operations across all its manufacturing plants in the country. Its Jamshedpur facility had also received approval to begin operations on May 27, it said in a regulatory filing.

In the passenger vehicles segment, 59 per cent of its showrooms have resumed operations, covering 69 per cent of the retail market, it said. In the commercial vehicles (CV) segment, 70 per cent of the 3S (showroom, sales and service) outlets and 43 per cent of the 1S outlets have opened, which cover around 56 per cent of the retail market.

About 80 per cent of the dealer workshops and Tata Authorised Service Stations (TASS) have commenced operations in the CV segment and 69 per cent in PV segment, it added.

The demand is gradually starting to improve, Tata Motors noted. About 90 per cent of its CV suppliers have received permission to commence operations. Of this, 80 per cent have started operations and only around 60 per cent have been able to start supplies, it said. In the PV segment, 98 per cent of its suppliers have received permission and also started operations.

As on March 31, Tata Motors had cash and cash equivalent of ₹4,700 crore and undrawn credit facility of ₹1,500 crore. To shore up liquidity, it has issued commercial papers of ₹3,500 crore and also raised ₹1,000 crore through NCDs.

Its British subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover’s joint-venture plant in Changshu (China) has been operational since March, said Tata Motors, as vehicle sales recover there and customers return to showrooms following the easing of the lockdown.

It is gradually resuming production at the Solihull and engine plants in the UK, the Slovakia plant, and contract assembly line in Austria, it added.