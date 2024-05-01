Tata Motors on Wednesday said its total wholesales rose 11.5 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to 77,521 units last month as compared with 69,599 units in April 2023.

The company's total domestic dispatches rose 12 per cent to 76,399 units last month as against 68,514 units in April 2023, the auto major said in a statement.

Its total passenger vehicle sales rose 2 per cent to 47,983 units last month from 47,107 units in April 2023. The total commercial vehicle sales stood at 29,538 units last month, a jump of 31 per cent, as compared to 22,492 units in April 2023.

Tata Motors stock closed at ₹1,008 on the NSE, up 0.74 per cent on Tuesday’s trade.

