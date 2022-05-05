Tata Motors unveils electric Ace cargo

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today unveiled a battery-electric version of its popular mini truck Ace which it intends to launch commercially next quarter. The launch would mark Tata Motor’s foray into the electric cargo segment of commercial vehicles.

Developed on existing vehicle architecture, the Ace EV claims to run for a maximum of 154 kms on a full charge. The vehicle which can be fast and slow charged is powered by a 27kW (36hp) motor. Prices of the Ace EV will be shared at the time of its launch, Tata Motors informed.

Tata Motors is targeting the fleet customers for the Ace EV since the company is bundling in features like fleet management solutions which can provide real-time updates on the Ace EV. Tata Motors claims to have secured bookings of 39,000 for the Ace EV from Amazon, BigBasket, City Link, DOT, Flipkart, LetsTransport, MoEVing, and Yelo EV.

The new Ace EV is one of the first commercial vehicles by Tata Motors which has been co-developed with its users supported by a curated ecosystem including a service centre and charging network.

MoU signed

Tata Motors signed a memorandum of understanding with the fleet buyers for setting up electric vehicle support centres for maximum fleet uptime; deployment of fleet management solutions; and support of eco-system of relevant Tata Group companies.

Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said , “Building on our experience and success with electric buses, we have designed use-case specific EV solutions for intra-city distribution. We are much encouraged with the support and response received from our e-commerce customers, with whom we begin this journey of zero-emission cargo mobility.”

Tata Motors claims that the Ace EV delivers a safe, all-weather operation with an advanced battery cooling system and regenerative braking system to boost the driving range. The vehicle allows regular and fast charging capabilities for high uptime. It has the highest cargo volume of 208 ft³ and grade-ability of 22 per cent. The Ace EV’s container is made of light-weight, durable materials.