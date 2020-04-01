Tata Power exits South African JV for ZAR 1550 million

Keep your phone clean in these virus-laden times
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Khopoli Investments, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Tata Power has completed the sale of the its entire stake in Cennergi, a South African joint venture to Exxaro Resources for South African Rand (ZAR) 1550 million.
Cennergi (Pty) Ltd was a 50:50 joint venture between Exxaro Resources Ltd and Khopoli Investments Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Tata Power Company Ltd. Exxaro is a leading South African coal producer.
Exxaro has acquired the entire 50 per cent shareholding of Khopoli Investments Ltd. and will now has a 100 per cent ownership of Cennergi, the company said in a statement.
“The decision to monetise this South African asset is in alignment with our stated strategy to deleverage the Balance Sheet by divesting sub-optimal size international assets,” said Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power. “The proceeds from such sale would be re-invested in emerging areas where there is a huge growth opportunity. Tata Power will focus on renewable power, power distribution and service-led businesses in India which will bring in greater value and help us align with the emerging consumer needs,”he added.
Cennergi owns two wind farms- Amakhala Emoyeni with 134.4 MW capacity with 95 per cent shareholding and Tsitsikamma Community Wind Farm with 95.3 MW capacity, with 75 per cent shareholding in South Africa. Both projects have 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the State power utility Eskom.
The sale of this asset is a part of Tata Power’s plan to reduce Tata Power’s debt, which in September 2019 was Rs 44,900 crore.
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
Yes, some still make the cut with relatively good rates, tax breaks and high safety quotient
Amid the market mayhem over the past month, IndusInd Bank has particularly taken a hard knock, losing over 60 ...
You need to understand about floor space index (FSI) to figure out the built-up area on a plot
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...