Tata Power-DDL warns against fraudulent selling of LED bulbs

Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power-DDL) has issued an advisory against fraudulent selling of LED bulbs on Tata Power’s name.

The advisory was issued in reference to an incident happened on Thursday near Green Park Metro Station, wherein the firm said an unidentified person was sighted selling fake LED bulbs under Tata Power’s label.

The person was questioned by an employee of the company who also captured the entire activity on his phone, post which the person fled from the incident and is still absconding, the company said in a statement.

The person was seen selling a pack of 4 LED Bulbs priced at ₹100, the statement said. Tata Power-DDL has filed a police complaint and will be initiating legal action against the alleged fraudster, it added.

The electricity utility supplies power to around 7 million customers in North and North-West Delhi.