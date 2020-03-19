Tata Power expands rooftop solar service to 90 cities

In an attempt to push for a stronger adoption of clean energy, Tata Power is expanding its rooftop solar offerings to 90 cities in the country.

“Solar Rooftops not only offer an economical and cleaner alternative to conventional energy sources but also deliver reliability. With the increased adoption of RTS by consumers, we are confident that our solar rooftop solutions will play a big role in improving energy access across the country, in both urban and rural parts,” Tata Power Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Praveer Sinha said.

The rollout also comes at a time when consumers across all major categories including commercial, industrial, residential and public sector are now adopting solar energy as a reliable and sustainable solution to meet their energy needs that also holds tremendous potential to save costs.

The company had launched customisable rooftop solar solutions on a pan-India basis in September 2018.

Tata Power Solar has also built utility scale projects in 13 states with a total capacity of about 2.76 GW. In 2017, the company executed a 2.6 megawatt (MW) solar rooftop plant at the carport of Kochi International Airport.