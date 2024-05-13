Tata Power has set up over 220 Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) enabled charging points across Karnataka, further expanding its EV charging network, EZ Charge. The RFID enablement aims to provide a speedy charging experience through its tap, charge, and go cashless and wireless payment.

The charging points are located across major highways between Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Davangere, and Mysuru, along with tourist destinations such as Chikmagalur and Coorg. Other important cities include Mangaluru, Mysuru, Hubli, Belgaum, Gulbarga, and Davangere. The company has also positioned over 150 charging points in Devanahalli and Electronic City, aiming to minimise charging distances throughout the capital city.

Chargers have been deployed at public locations such as the Taj, Park, Oberoi, Gokulam Hotels, Tata Croma, and Tanishq, ensuring seamless accessibility for electric vehicle users. Additionally, the company has collaborated with renowned builders and societies, including, Brigade Gardenia and Divyashree Elan Homes (RWA).

Currently, the EZ Charge network spans 530 cities and towns, 86,000 home chargers, 5,300 public charging points, and 850 strategically positioned bus-charging stations. According to the company, Tata Power contributes to Karnataka’s vision of embracing clean and efficient transportation, and positions the state as one of the leaders in EV adoption in the country.

A statement by the company said, “In sync with Karnataka’s forward-thinking approach to electric mobility, Tata Power is actively advancing to fulfil the state government’s visionary objectives. By strategically placing charging points in key locations, Tata Power not only facilitates growing EV adoption, but also contributes significantly to Karnataka’s position as one of the leaders in EV adoption in the country.”