Tata Power joins hands with Rustomjee Group for EV charging

Tata Power, one of India’s largest electric vehicle charging solutions providers, has collaborated with real estate developer Rustomjee Group, to provide end-to-end electric vehicle charging solutions across all its residential and commercial projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Under this collaboration, Tata Power will install dedicated charging infrastructure for residents of Rustomjee in MMR. EV owners will have the access to a 24x7 charging facility along with maintenance support. Customers can connect through the Tata Power EZ Charge mobile application for all services including remote vehicle charging monitoring and e-payments.

The company, through its Tata Power EZ Charge offering, has already set up over 100 EV charging points in Mumbai and over 1,300 charging points across the country.