Companies

Tata Power posts over two-folds jump in Q4 net to Rs 475 crore

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 19, 2020 Published on May 19, 2020

Tata Power on Tuesday posted a two-folds jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 475 crore in the January-March quarter compared to the year-ago period.

The company’s consolidated net profit was Rs 172 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2019, a company statement said.

“PAT was up 177 per cent at Rs 475 crore as against Rs 172 crore due to gain on sale of Cennergi investment offset by impairment provision in SED & reversal of MAT Credit due to transition to new tax regime in the renewables business,” the company said.

Consolidated revenue stood at Rs 6,881 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20 compared to Rs 7,597 crore in the corresponding quarter last year mainly due to delay in project execution in solar EPC (engineering procurement and construction) business on account of Covid-19, lower power demand and lower coal price”, it said.

Published on May 19, 2020
Tata Power Company Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Embassy REIT posts ₹462-crore Q4 operating income
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.