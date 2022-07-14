Tata Power subsidiary to set up 600 MW hybrid power project in Karnataka

TP Saurya, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has received the ‘Letter of Award’ (LoA) from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for setting up a 600 MW hybrid (wind and solar) power project in Karnataka.

The letter was awarded through tariff-based competitive bidding followed by an e-reverse auction. The project will be commissioned within 24 months from the PPA execution date.

Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD Tata Power, said: “Renewable hybrid projects are a game changer in India as they can generate round-the-clock power with high reliability levels to help meet country’s decarbonisation goals.”

With this project, the total renewables capacity of Tata Power reaches 5,524 MW, with an installed capacity of 3,634 MW and 1,890 MW under various stages of implementation.