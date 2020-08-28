Tata Sky’s partner Technicolor to now manufacture set-top boxes in India

RHA TrueConnect 2 TWS: 44 hours of battery life
The TrueConnect 2 promise significant noise isolation
In a big move, Tata Sky, India’s pay-TV platform, has decided to shift a significant portion of its set-top box (STB) sourcing to within the country.
The leading DTH player has partnered with Technicolor to develop (STBs) for the Indian market that will be manufactured and distributed within India, as per Tata Sky’s official release.
On this occasion, Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO of Tata Sky, said in an official statement: “As the world adjusts to the rapid changes emerging due to the recent effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, Tata Sky and Technicolor Connected Home are realigning production of a group of set-top boxes to India by early 2021.”
According to the two companies, the shift in production and supply chain operations will streamline the manufacture and delivery of STBs to consumers in India.
The companies said that this will further strengthen the longs-tanding collaboration between Technicolor and Tata Sky.
Luis Martinez-Amago, President of Technicolor Connected Home, said in the official release: “Working with Tata Sky to move set-top box production to India will better serve this important market. It is yet another example of Technicolor’s best-in-class supply chain, which remains flexible and adaptable.
“This is especially valuable in volatile situations, such as those created by Covid-19. Our supply chain capabilities have proven to be a strategic asset as we offer multiple options to our customers. We remain committed to minimising risk and total cost of ownership for service providers around the world.”
