Tata Sons to give full payments to daily wage and contract workers: Chairman

Tata Sons Chariman N Chandrasekaran on Friday said that Tata group will ensure full payment to daily wage earners and contract workers given the recent crisis.

"The current situation is likely to have a large and deep financial impact on the weaker socioeconomic segments of our society. During this time of crisis, our group companies commit to ensuring full payments to the temporary workers and daily wage earners who are working in our offices and at our sites in India for the month of March and April, 2020, even if these workers are not able to work due to either quarantine measures, site closures, plant shutdowns or other reasons," Chandra said in a statement.

He said that these are tough and uncertain times, and the nation needs our collective efforts. "Our companies have largely enabled a ‘Work from Home’ (WFH) environment. We have asked our companies in India to rapidly and extensively adopt WFH to ensure that employees travel only in the most essential cases, excluding situations in which they are involved in the delivery of products and services for the larger public good, " he said.