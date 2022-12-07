Tata Technologies, a global product engineering and digital services company, inaugurated its innovation centre in Toulouse, France, to cater to the new-age product engineering and digital requirements of the global aerospace and defence sector.

The new centre aims at strengthening its relationship with Airbus as an engineering partner and expand its innovative sustainable solutions for product engineering, manufacturing engineering, customer services engineering, predictive maintenance, tool design, data analytics, factory automation, process design, and simulations, said that company.

Warren Harris, managing director, and CEO of Tata Technologies said, “We are excited about the potential of the new innovation centre which is the primary aviation hub of Europe. This new centre is designed to innovate solutions for Airbus and other global OEMs leveraging skills of the local talent pool and knowledge of our global team/s spread across the world. We believe in creating a local ecosystem that is diverse, knowledgeable, and skilled for our customers in the market will boost our strategic alliance and help us develop better products efficiently.”

According to Deepanshu Khurana, Second Secretary (Economic and Commerce), Embassy of India, the new centre will provide growth opportunities and foster talent in Toulouse and will also strengthen the economic ecosystem of the region. “This is consistent with the growing economic cooperation between India and France and increasing investments from India into France in important high-quality areas,” he added.

Tata Technologies offer solutions in the areas of engineering analysis and modelling, engineering support, cabin interior design and development, passenger-to-freighter conversion, tooling, maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO).

