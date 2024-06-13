Tata Motors’ Punch.ev, the electric version of its micro SUV, and the Nexon.ev have achieved 5-star safety ratings with highest ever scores from the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat-NCAP) in the electric vehicles (EVs) category.

Bharat NCAP, is equivalent to Global-NCAP that voluntarily tests new passenger vehicles for assessment and promotes the universal adoption of the United Nation’s most important motor vehicle safety standards worldwide.

With this, Tata Motors is now the only original equipment manufacturer (OEM) with the safest range of SUV portfolio scoring 5-stars across Bharat-NCAP and Global-NCAP tests, the company said. Companies like Maruti Suzuki India and Hyundai Motor India have also given their vehicles for testing to Bharat-NCAP, and their results are awaited.

Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari, handed over the B-NCAP certification to officials of Tata Motors and said, “The certification aligns with the Indian government’s vision for safer vehicles in the country and emphasises the role of Bharat-NCAP in making India’s automobile industry ‘aatmanirbhar’. The Bharat-NCAP car safety standard is pivotal in realising the government’s vision to make India a global automobile hub and increase its export worthiness in International markets.”

The Punch.ev, since its launch, has attracted many EV enthusiasts and first-time buyers with a customer base of 10,000 now and over 35 per cent owners are from the rural markets, Tata Motors said.

“Safety, once less discussed, is now a top priority for the Indian car buyer. We have continued to be the pioneers in driving the safety conversation – ensuring that our commitment reflects in every vehicle we manufacture, regardless of price point. We welcome stricter government safety standards and are proud to be the first manufacturer to have sent vehicles and lead the Bharat-NCAP protocol with superlative results,” Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said.