Tax cut on hybrid vehicles under consideration: Gadkari

The government is iconsidering a cut in the goods and services tax (GST) rate on hybrid vehicles, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

The government's plan comes as the auto sector battles with a steep drop in sales due to feeble consumer demand, with several top automakers and component manufacturers cutting production and laying off employees.

He said industry should suggest ways to the government to increase sales. The government was in talks with the Finance Ministry for a reduction in GST on hybrid vehicles.

The government was trying to bring a vehicles scrapping policy soon. He said he had asked automakers to consider starting a non-banking finance company for lending to buyers, to boost sales.

He said the government does not plan to ban petrol or diesel vehicles. It was planning to award road projects worth Rs 5 trillion in the next three months.