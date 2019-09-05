Tax cut on hybrid vehicles under consideration: Gadkari

Winning nurses’ commitment in the Indian healthcare system
Motivation, morale and retention of nurses have emerged as issues of significant concern for healthcare ...
The government is iconsidering a cut in the goods and services tax (GST) rate on hybrid vehicles, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.
The government's plan comes as the auto sector battles with a steep drop in sales due to feeble consumer demand, with several top automakers and component manufacturers cutting production and laying off employees.
He said industry should suggest ways to the government to increase sales. The government was in talks with the Finance Ministry for a reduction in GST on hybrid vehicles.
The government was trying to bring a vehicles scrapping policy soon. He said he had asked automakers to consider starting a non-banking finance company for lending to buyers, to boost sales.
He said the government does not plan to ban petrol or diesel vehicles. It was planning to award road projects worth Rs 5 trillion in the next three months.
Motivation, morale and retention of nurses have emerged as issues of significant concern for healthcare ...
The Android 10 has some sweet features. Here’s a look.
In equity investments, 5-7 years is long term, says A Balasubramanian
The fund has outperformed its benchmark over one- , three- and five-year periods
From an energy-focussed giant to an energy-plus-consumer business play — the company has undergone a major ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...