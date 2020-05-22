Technology startup Dotpe deploys Scan-Order-Pay’ feature to Barista outlets in Gurgaon

Fintech-plaftom, DotPe, mentioned in its official release that it is deploying the “Scan-Order-Pay” feature for different outlets of the Barista Coffee Company in Gurgaon.

The new feature will ensure that the customers can place their orders and make the payments using their phones. This comes in the wake of rules related to the implementation of social distancing.

How does it work?

The company said that customers can scan a QR code placed outside the takeaway window and the entire menu of Barista will pop up on the user’s mobile phone browser.

The customers can, then, place an order by adding items from the digital menu and pay using regular online payment methods. Once their order is ready, Barista pings the order details to the customers on their Whatsapp number and they can pick it from the take-away counter with zero manual intervention.

Once the situation normalises, Barista also plans to start home delivery and contactless dining services through DotPe. The orders can either be placed online for home delivery via WhatsApp or by scanning the QR code placed at the cafe tables.

Speaking on the partnership, Shailaz Nag, Founder DotPe said in an official release, “Given that social distancing will be a way of life even after the lockdown is lifted, now is the time to restore confidence among the customers who want to order their coffees, essentials, and delicacies but are worried about safety. At Dotpe, we’re thrilled to go live with our Scan-order-pay solution at Barista cafes in Gurgaon.”

Nag further added, “The uniqueness of our platform is that end customers don’t have the hassles of downloading any app and can start ordering by simply scanning the QR code, placed outside Barista, once. The commerce and payments happen on the user’s mobile browser while the post-transaction communication, customer invoicing, feedback, etc. shifts to WhatsApp. i.e. Barista can directly interact and engage with its customer on WhatsApp, once the customer has placed the order and paid successfully through Dotpe.”

Rajat Agrawal, COO at Barista Coffee Company said in an official statement, “To deliver the best in class services while maintaining minimal human touch, we launched our own contactless ordering & payment offering by deploying Dotpe’s innovative QR based ‘Scan-Order-Pay’ solution. So far, we have seen 15-20 per cent of takeaway order volume is being contributed through this facility, which is quite an encouraging trend and further strengthens our confidence in the contactless ordering and digitized payment economy.”

He further added that the commerce & payments stack helps companies to build their digital channel. “We plan to offer contactless dining too once normalcy sets in,” he said.

Currently, DotPe is used by prominent food chains like Haldiram’s, Social, Smoke House Delhi, Cafe Delhi Heights, and Beer cafe.