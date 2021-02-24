Teenage Engineering joins Carl Pei’s Nothing as founding partner

London-based consumer technology company Nothing founded by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has announced Teenage Engineering as a founding partner of the company.

Teenage Engineering is a Stockholm-based company known for making audio equipment. The company has been developing products for sound, music, and design enthusiasts for over a decade.

It had launched its first product, the portable wonder synthesizer OP-1 in 2010.

“I’m really excited to welcome Teenage Engineering to the growing Nothing family. They consist of some of the best designers and creatives that I’ve had the pleasure of working with. Together, we’ve created a product roadmap that’s unique and true to Nothing’s vision,” said Pei, CEO & co-founder of Nothing.

Jesper Kouthoofd, co-founder & CEO of Teenage Engineering has come on board as the Founding Partner & Creative Lead of Nothing while Tom Howard has been appointed as Head of Design.

“When Carl first told me about Nothing’s vision I remember being super excited thinking about how this would be translated into the design identity of the products. After months of research and development, we are now in a place where I believe we will have something exciting to show to the world,” said Kouthoofd.

Nothing will be releasing its first products in the coming months.

Apart from this, the company had recently announced that it is opening up for its community to invest as part of its Series A. So far, over 20,000 people have signed up for early access with a registered interest close to $30 million in total. This community funding round will be carried out through a crowdfund campaign starting on March 2.