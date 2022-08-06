The Executive Centre adds four new centres in India 

Bengaluru, Aug 5

The Executive Centre (TEC), a flexible workspace provider, launched four centres spread across over one lakh square feet in three cities – Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Chennai.

The two centres in Bengaluru will be operational this quarter, the centre in Gurugram and Chennai ones will be operational in the last quarter of 2022. While its total revenue turnover for FY22 was close to ₹3,000 crore, it generated ₹289 crore from its operations in India.

““India has always been a priority region for us and our investments over the past years marks a testament to this commitment. In addition to the four new centres, we aim to cater to the accelerating demand with additional centres in 2022, supporting the expansion of our existing members, welcoming new members, and enhancing our presence in the country ,” said Nidhi Marwah, Group Managing Director South Asia and GCC, The Executive Centre.

The expansion will cumulatively provide 1,200 workstations, increasing the total workstation count in India to over 10,000. The company has made an investment of more than ₹50 crore in developing the new buildings.

“In India, TEC has close to a million square feet of grade A plus space, all these four expansions would add about another lakh square feet to our current portfolio in luxury,” Marwah added.

The Executive Centre (TEC) is a premium flexible workspace provider, headquartered in Hong Kong and has more than 165 centres in 33 cities and 15 markets.

