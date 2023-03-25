Thejo Engineering, a Chennai-based engineering solutions provider, on Friday inaugurated a 3.1-lakh sq ft manufacturing unit in Ponneri near the city. The new facility is expected to meet the growing demand from the overseas market.

The new unit, which was virtually inaugurated by R Dinesh, industrialist and President-designate, CII-National Council, will produce rubber screens, mill liners, diaphragms, and shell lifter bars among others.

The company recently added a 1.18-lakh sq ft new manufacturing unit in Perth for its Australian subsidiary Thejo Australia Pty Ltd, which is a joint venture between Thejo Engineering and Bridgestone, Japan.

The company has spent about ₹150 crore in capex towards these expansions.

VA George, Chairman, Thejo Engineering, said the company's total capacity has increased to 3,600 MT per annum with the addition of new facilities. "This will help meet the demands of both international and Indian clients, though our primary focus would be to cater to the international market," he added.

Started in 1974 as a partnership firm between KJ Joseph and Thomas John, Thejo Engineering initially began with engineering services before expanding to product manufacturing.

Thejo Engineering primarily offers belt conveyor based bulk material handling systems to industries such as mining, mineral processing, steel making, chemical and fertiliser.

Thejo Engineering has five facilities in India (Chennai), two in Australia, and one in Saudi Arabia with warehouses in Chile and Brazil. In FY22, 54 per cent of its consolidated revenue (₹425 crore) was from the Indian market, while international markets accounted for the remaining.

Thejo Engineering is the first company to be listed on NSE's MSME platform EMERGE. Stocks of Thejo Engineering Ltd., on Friday, closed at ₹1,270 apiece, down by 1 per cent from the previous day’s closing price.

