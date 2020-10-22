Tirupati gets Flipkart’s Best Price store

The Flipkart group’s Best Price cash-and-carry business opened its new wholesale store in the temple town of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, making it the 29th store in the country across nine States.

These stores cater to the needs of kiranas and small businesses by offering a wide range of quality merchandise at competitive prices, door-step delivery of products and convenient payment solutions to its members. They serve kiranas, offices, institutions, and hotels, restaurants and caterers (HORECA) through a membership model.

Launching the store, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Minister of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Andhra Pradesh, said, “Andhra Pradesh enjoys a long-standing relationship with the Flipkart Group which is evident with the opening of the sixth Best Price store in our state. This new store will create new jobs and opportunities for the people of Tirupati.”

Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head, Flipkart Wholesale & Walmart India, said, “The opening of the Tirupati store is testimony to our relentless commitment towards serving kiranas, resellers and small businesses in India through an omnichannel network of stores and e-commerce.”

“Kiranas and MSMEs are the most important stakeholders for us and we are committed to their growth and prosperity despite challenges posed by the pandemic. This is also our sixth store in Andhra Pradesh, with five other stores located at Rajahmundry, Guntur, Kurnool, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. We have created thousands of local jobs for the youth in the state, and stand committed to further boosting the regional SME ecosystem, strengthening the agricultural supply chain by sourcing from farmers, serving kiranas and contributing to the economy at large.”

Acquisition

In July this year, the Flipkart Group had announced the acquisition of Walmart India Private Limited, which operates the Best Price cash-and-carry business, to leverage the strong wholesale capabilities of the company and enable growth and prosperity for kiranas and MSMEs.

The Tirupati store is a significant milestone and represents acceleration of the Flipkart Group’s B2B business in the country. Spread over 56,000 square feet, the store will contribute to the local and State economies by creating an estimated 2,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Best Price Tirupati is integrated with world-class sustainability solutions, including water harvesting, waste management and use of renewable energy. Strengthening the company’s initiative against single-use plastics, the store will also use sustainable solutions such as nylon belts, biodegradable bags and other eco-friendly materials.