Tirupati gets Flipkart’s Best Price store

What if Normal was worth changing?
The old way of working had all sorts of historical baggage
The Flipkart group’s Best Price cash-and-carry business opened its new wholesale store in the temple town of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, making it the 29th store in the country across nine States.
These stores cater to the needs of kiranas and small businesses by offering a wide range of quality merchandise at competitive prices, door-step delivery of products and convenient payment solutions to its members. They serve kiranas, offices, institutions, and hotels, restaurants and caterers (HORECA) through a membership model.
Also read: Flipkart doubles furniture sellers to 10,000
Launching the store, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Minister of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Andhra Pradesh, said, “Andhra Pradesh enjoys a long-standing relationship with the Flipkart Group which is evident with the opening of the sixth Best Price store in our state. This new store will create new jobs and opportunities for the people of Tirupati.”
Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head, Flipkart Wholesale & Walmart India, said, “The opening of the Tirupati store is testimony to our relentless commitment towards serving kiranas, resellers and small businesses in India through an omnichannel network of stores and e-commerce.”
“Kiranas and MSMEs are the most important stakeholders for us and we are committed to their growth and prosperity despite challenges posed by the pandemic. This is also our sixth store in Andhra Pradesh, with five other stores located at Rajahmundry, Guntur, Kurnool, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. We have created thousands of local jobs for the youth in the state, and stand committed to further boosting the regional SME ecosystem, strengthening the agricultural supply chain by sourcing from farmers, serving kiranas and contributing to the economy at large.”
In July this year, the Flipkart Group had announced the acquisition of Walmart India Private Limited, which operates the Best Price cash-and-carry business, to leverage the strong wholesale capabilities of the company and enable growth and prosperity for kiranas and MSMEs.
The Tirupati store is a significant milestone and represents acceleration of the Flipkart Group’s B2B business in the country. Spread over 56,000 square feet, the store will contribute to the local and State economies by creating an estimated 2,000 direct and indirect jobs.
Best Price Tirupati is integrated with world-class sustainability solutions, including water harvesting, waste management and use of renewable energy. Strengthening the company’s initiative against single-use plastics, the store will also use sustainable solutions such as nylon belts, biodegradable bags and other eco-friendly materials.
The old way of working had all sorts of historical baggage
Last century workflowsThe new normal of “work from anywhere” is fully digital. While employees have made the ...
Earlier this month, while addressing ONGC’s shareholders at its Annual General Meeting, Chairman and Managing ...
Empowering local communities to revive forests can ensure both climate mitigation and human well-being, says a ...
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
₹1246 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1236120012601275 Since the stock is trading with positive momentum, go ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...