Titan Company's arm to acquire 17.5 per cent stake in Great Heights Inc for $20 million

Tata group firm Titan Company on Friday said its subsidiary has inked a pact to acquire 17.5 per cent voting rights in US-based Great Heights Inc for $20 million (around ₹152 crore).

TCL North America Inc (TCLNA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has signed a stock purchase agreement with Great Heights Inc for subscription of shares with voting preferred stock in the capital stock of Great Heights, the jewellery and watch maker said in a regulatory filing.

As per the pact, TCLNA would hold up to 17.5 per cent voting rights in Great Heights, it added.

"This is a strategic investment that will provide Titan a ring-side view of the fast growing Lab Grown Diamond (LGD) and Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) sectors," the company said.

Great Heights retails LGD jewellery through its brand "Clean Origin".

The company's gross revenue for the year 2021 stood at $25 million.