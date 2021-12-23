TN Chief Minister awards cheques worth ₹95 lakh to 19 start-ups

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday handed over cheques worth ₹95 lakh to 19 start-ups, who were selected in the second edition of TANSEED Scheme of Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (TANSIM).

A government press release said the second edition of TANSEED Scheme attracted 640 online applications which were subjected to a rigorous four stage selection process involving bootcamp, pitching and it resulted in final selection of 19 start-ups by a high-level jury.

Instituted to make Tamil Nadu an innovation driven economy, TANSIM’s mission is to be a driving force for start-ups and to build a vibrant start-up ecosystem for employment and economic growth. TANSIM implemented Tamil Nadu Startup Seed Grant Fund (TANSEED) as a primary initiative to promote the startup Culture in Tamil Nadu.

Under this scheme, TANSIM is providing grants of upto ₹10 lakh to early-stage start-ups in two tranches of ₹5 lakh each. The cheques for the first tranche of ₹5 lakh each to 19 start-ups (totalling ₹95 lakh) were handed over by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

The recipients include Cambrionics Life Science Private Limited (Biota), TeraLumen Solutions Private Limited, Hello24 Digicom Private Limited, SMBSure Business Solutions Private Limited (GoFloaters), Ozone Motors Private Limited, Torus Robotics Private Limited, Rizel Automotive Private Limited, Emote Electric Private Limited, Duhkaar Food & Beverages Private Limited (Polka Pop), GO GLEE Technologies Private Limited (Mind & Mom), Chembiosens Private Limited, Thira Rehabilitation Solutions Private Limited, Dev Beetech India Private Limited, (Gobuzzr), COSGrid Systems Private Limited, XYMA Analytics Private Limited, Solinas Integrity Private Limited, DIGIIT Business Services Private Limited, Boxfile Web Services Private Limited, Mangoleap Private Limited (Gallabox).