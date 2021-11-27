TN plans EV supply chain cluster in Coimbatore

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
The Tamil Nadu government plans to create an electric vehicle cluster in Coimbatore in order to facilitate development of electric motors and associated parts as the State seeks to be at the forefront of EV manufacturing in the country.
While Tamil Nadu has attracted a host of electric vehicle manufacturers, including traditional players and new entrants into the sector, the government is now trying to to give a fillip to the EV supply chain. The State’s globally recognised auto parts and associated engineering sectors present it with a good opportunity to foray into EV parts manufacturing.
“We are planning a mega cluster for the electric vehicle industry in Coimbatore. This will be for electric motors and associated parts. We have floated an RFQ (request for quote) to select a consultant, who will most likely be appointed by next month,” said V Arun Roy, Secretary-MSME, Government of Tamil Nadu.
The consultant will work with Codissia (Coimbatore District Small Industries Association) and SMEV (Society Of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles) and come out with a blueprint on what needs to be done to promote the EV supply chain industry. The consultant may be asked to submit the report in six months.
While the State government has identified some land for the proposed project, the EV cluster may provide opportunities for MSME units as well. Several medium and large auto players from the State have already taken a plunge into electric vehicle parts manufacturing and have been supplying to global as well as domestic OEMs.
“The idea is to create common facilities and infrastructure initially to encourage motor manufacturers in and around Coimbatore to work on electric EV motor and parts without upfront costs from their side. If any of them will be willing to put a unit for electric motors and parts later, the government will facilitate the same,” said Roy.
The Tamil Nadu government has already identified EV, EV cell/battery and green fuel technology among its 12 sunrise sectors. “With a host of companies across the EV supply chain located here and in the process of setting up their operations, Tamil Nadu has emerged the EV capital of India. The new EV manufacturing units will further strengthen the EV ecosystem with a wide pool of technical personnel, strong R&D capabilities, ancillary auto components and manufacturing experience,” Pooja Kulkarni, MD and CEO, Guidance Tamil Nadu, said.
