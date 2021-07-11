To drive growth through M&As, Adani ropes in Vinod Bahety

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Gautam Adani has hired former investment banker Vinod Bahety to helm the Ahmedabad-based conglomerate’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) team as the group strengthens its strategy to grow through the inorganic route.
Bahety joined the Adani Group in February from YES Bank, where he was a senior president, said multiple sources. Bahety has confirmed his role in the Adani Group. The group has been the most active in India’s mergers and acquisitions circle.
Since 2014, it has completed 20 M&As across power, transmission, renewables, ports and logistics and airports.
Gautam Adani has used the M&A route to build scale in most of his business units, helped, in part, by the stress facing many firms in the wake of the pandemic.
“Adani moves very quickly when he senses an M&A opportunity,” said a consultant who has advised him in the past.
Most large corporates are scouting around for acquisitions to grow their business at a time when many small- and medium-sized companies are finding it tough to stay afloat. Last year, Mahindra Group appointed Amit Raje for leading M&A and Investor Relations. Raje joined Mahindra Group from Goldman Sachs, where he was the Managing Director in the Principal Investing Area. In 2017, Tata Sons had hired a veteran investment banker and former Aditya Birla Group’s chief strategy officer, Saurabh Agarwal, as the chief financial officer. Since then Tata group has done a number of acquisitions, especially in the digital space.
Mergers and acquisitions activity in India reached a three-year high of $55.1 billion in the first half of 2021, a 37.4 per cent increase in value compared to the first half of 2020.
The average deal value during the first half of 2021 totalled $101 million, up 12.2 per cent year-on-year, as 11 deals above $1 billion were announced in the first half of this year.
“Driven by ample liquidity, robust demand and investor appetite, as well as relatively low-interest rates, deal-making activity involving India sustained its momentum. Second-quarter volume this year grew 6.8 per cent in value and 13.5 per cent up by the number of announced deals, compared to the first quarter of 2021, pushing overall India M&A activity to reach a three-year high with $55.1 billion during the first half of 2021 – a 37.4 per cent increase in value from a year ago,” said Elaine Tan, Senior Analyst, Deals Intelligence at Refinitiv, in a recent report.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The results of IndiGo and SpiceJet hold clues to the mid-term future of the country’s airline industry
How AirAsia India innovated with a distance-learning training programme for its cockpit crew
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
On this day in 2019, the last Volkswagen Beetle rolled off the line in Mexico. This quiz is all about iconic ...
A poet finds comfort in memories, like water on a thirsty day
The adman’s day dawns with verses on topical concerns. They are my sunrise, he says, after completing six ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...