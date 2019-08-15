Top-level exits @ pharma MNCs: Quirk of timing or changes take their toll?

In the last eight months, the chiefs in three multinational drugmakers have left or announced they were leaving the company, raising concerns on what indeed was taking its toll?

Were these exits linked to challenges in the domestic market, changes in the parent company strategy or just a sheer coincidence of timing?

Just last week, multinational drugmaker MSD said its Managing Director Vivek Vasudev Kamath was leaving the company to “pursue external opportunities”. The decision comes a little over two years since he took over from outgoing head KG Ananthakrishnan in 2017. Kamath’s last day in the company is the end of this month, a successor is yet to be announced.

In April, after having served as Managing Director of Janssen India for over five years, Sanjiv Navangul left Johnson & Johnson’s pharma company “to pursue other opportunities”, the company said. Sarthak Ranade is the new man in, having taken charge on May 2019.

And in June this year, Novartis in India appointed Sanjay Murdeshwar as Vice Chairman and Managing Director, following the exit of Milan Paleja who stepped down from May 31, 2019. Paleja’s exit came in quick succession to his predecessor Jawed Zia, who left in March 2018, just days after taking over the top job from then outgoing India-head Ranjit Shahani. Zia had, however, been with the company for several years.

A similar case of revolving doors had been witnessed about four years ago involving top level changes in Pfizer and Abbott as well.

India challenges

India does come with a bunch of challenges on intellectual property rights, fluid rules, price control etc, says a consultant who did not want to be named. But the domestic market grew at a “not-so-bad 9 percent”, he says, indicating that the exits may be a quirk of timing.

Another industry-watcher who works with MNCs, however, observed that sometimes the change in companies may not be overt. Companies are becoming digitally-oriented and patient-centric, as compared to the traditional customer centric outlook. And that can be tough on financial performance. These subtle changes in requirements can preempt exits, he says, speaking generically and not of specific instances.

Usually people leave because of career prospects or “a better visiting card”, as one observer puts it, while others may have personal reasons “after having been there and done that,” he adds.

Business dynamics

MSD in India operates through three legal entities, MSD Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, Organon (India) Private Limited, and Fulford (India) Limited. But it has been more low profile than say Novartis or J&J.

Novartis has in recent years seen massive changes globally, with its vaccines business being swapped with GlaxoSmithKline’s cancer drugs business, among other things. It also has a new global Chief Executive Officer, Vasant (Vas) Narasimhan, since last February.

On the successive exits of Zia and Paleja, a Novartis spokesperson said it was “speculative”” to see a pattern in leadership changes in an industry. “People at every level, including leadership level, change jobs and leave organisations for various reasons including opportunities that they see as being better from a personal career perspective. Novartis India has contributed immensely to the talent pool in the pharmaceutical industry in the country, including at leadership level,” the spokesperson said.

At J&J, Navangul had steered Janssen through heated discussions in India and overseas involving its tuberculosis drug Bedaquiline. “Under Sarthak’s leadership, Janssen will continue to deliver innovative medicines to address the unmet medical needs of Indian patients,”a J&J spokesperson said, allaying concerns.