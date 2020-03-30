Torrent Group commits ₹100 crore for war against COVID-19

Pharma and energy major Torrent Group on Monday announced its support of ₹100 crore for the country's war against Covid-19 pandemic.

The support will be by way of contribution to PM-CARES Fund and various other initiatives such as providing essential medicines to government hospitals free of cost. This is to strengthen the Government’s efforts to fight the pandemic and its fallout on poorer sections of our society, a statement said.

“Like all other business, the pandemic has greatly disrupted Torrent Group too. However, our governance philosophy has always emphasised people and society over everything else, more particularly in times of such distress,” it added.

Ahmedabad-based group has contributed ₹50 crore to the PM – CARES Fund, while additional ₹50 crore under various initiatives such as providing essential medicines to various government hospitals free of cost, contributions to State Government relief funds, contributions to NGOs doing grassroots work to address the issues arising from the pandemic, provision of PPEs to healthcare workers and our own direct efforts to contain the impact of the pandemic on the vulnerable sections of society.

Torrent Group will also ensure that employees, including contract and construction workers working under its contractors are paid full wages for the entire duration of the lockdown and the entire cost of the same will be borne by the Torrent Group.