Torrent Pharma standalone Q1 net declines 8%

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited on Tuesday posted an 8 per cent dip in standalone net profit for the quarter ended June 30, at ₹274 crore against ₹298 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Standalone revenue from operations stood at ₹1,695 crore against ₹1,727 crore in the same period last year.

On a consolidated basis, the company’s net profit for the period stood at ₹330 crore, up 3 per cent, against ₹321 crore in the same quarter last year.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹2,134 crore ₹2,056 crore).

India revenues grew 18 per cent to ₹1,093 crore, while US revenues were down 29 per cent to ₹266 crore. Revenue from Brazil and Germany were up 9 per cent and 5 per cent respectively at ₹153 crore and ₹260 crore.

Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹717 crore, about 8 per cent higher against ₹664 crore reported in the same period last year.

R&D spend went up 16 per cent during the quarter to ₹125 crore (₹108 crore).

Torrent Pharma shares ended at ₹3,003.75 apiece, down nearly 2.5 per cent from the previous close, on the BSE on Tuesday.