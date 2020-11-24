Toyota issues lock-out notice at Bidadi plant, again

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Toyota Kirloskar has again imposed a lockout of its plants in Bidadi, near Bengaluru stating that there was a lack of congenial and safe atmosphere at the factories.
“TKM would like to find a quick resolution to this ongoing situation through mutual trust and respect, and with thorough communication with the members. Unfortunately, the same isn’t being respected or reciprocated by some members who have been vitiating fundamentally expected behaviour required for seeking an end to this illegal strike. TKM intends to initiate necessary actions in accordance with the law,” a statement from the carmaker on Tuesday said.
ALSO READ Due to labour strike, Toyota declares Bidadi plant lock-out
Despite the company’s numerous and continuous efforts to maintain a cordial and healthy working environment, TKM had to declare a ‘lock-out’ at both its plants in Bidadi (Karnataka) on November 10 as a result of an illegal ‘sit-in strike’ called upon by the TKM Worker’s Union and its members. The strike was called upon protesting the suspension of one of the employees who has had a systematic record of misconducts and was again involved in a breach of discipline and unacceptable behaviour within the factory premises.
The statement said, as a part of the ‘sit-in strike’, the team members had unlawfully stayed in the company premises and had compromised Covid-19 guidelines, thereby leading to a potentially volatile situation at the factory. This led TKM authorities to declare a lock-out for unionised employees at Bidadi plant, bearing in mind the safety and well-being of other employees.
Post the conciliation meeting and keeping in mind the larger interests of all stakeholders, the Department of Labour, Government of Karnataka, had prohibited both the illegal strike of the workmen as well as the legal lock-out declared by TKM management with effect from November 19 and directed resumption of operations at TKM.
As a result, the management at TKM had withdrawn the lock-out effective November 19, 2020.
The statement said even after the withdrawal of the lock-out by TKM management, only a few team members have reported to work as on date, as per their shift schedule and a majority of the team members are continuing their illegal strike.
For the plant operations to run smoothly and effectively, a minimum workforce of 90 per cent in each shift is required and in view of the current situation, it is not viable to carry on with manufacturing activity with such small number of workmen reporting to work, the statement said.
