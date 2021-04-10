Trade mark issue: Bombay HC rules in favour of Prince Pipes

The Bombay High Court has restrained Prince Platinum Pipe and Fittings, Vigor Plast India and Dhananjay Brass Products from using the Prince trademark in their products.

Granting an ad-interim injunction on the trademark infringement suit filed by Prince Pipes and Fittings, Justice GS Patel ruled that use of trademark Prince Platinum by Prince Platinum Pipes and Fittings, Vigor Plast India and Dhananjay Brass Products is an obvious attempt to trade upon and cash in on the reputation and goodwill built up by Prince Pipes and Fittings.

Nihar Chheda, AVP (Strategy), Prince Pipes and Fittings said the company does not manufacture any product under the name ‘Prince Platinum’. Other duplicate manufacturers infringing on the Prince Pipes brand will also be dealt with stern action to protect Prince Pipes’ credibility which continues to be nurtured over three decades, he said.

The Prince mark has been in use since 1966 and has attained a distinct name and strong goodwill in trade circles.

Justice Patel accepted Prince Pipe’s argument and maintained that the word Prince is being used to create a deception in minds of general public.

Besides the injunction, the Bombay High Court also appointed Court receiver to carry out search and seizure at the business premises of the Prince Platinum Pipes and Fittings, Vigor Plast India and Dhananjay Brass Products situated in Jamnagar, Gujarat.