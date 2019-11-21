Tradologie.com to open offices in Cairo, Istanbul

New Delhi-based Tradologie.com, a B2B marketplace for global and domestic trading of agri-commodity, metals, construction material and raw materials, is expanding its global footprint by opening offices in Cairo and Istanbul.

These offices would become fully operational by February 2020.

By creating a physical presence in the region, Tradologie.com aims to forge closer ties with major trade houses of the region, and to provide them with both procurement and sales opportunities through the platform.

The company had opened an office in Dubai earlier this year, it said in a statement.

“As per estimates, the current total trade of the agri and construction sector in this region is pegged at $200 billion, and Tradologie plans to capture a 5 per cent market share in the next three years. We see a quick prevalence of technology adoption in businesses, which aids in reducing the cost of trade and improves profitability of all stakeholders,” Tradologie.com Chairman J. K Arora said.

The platform, which acts as a direct interface between the actual buyers and sellers, helps in reducing the influence and cost of the traditional distribution channels.