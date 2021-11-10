Tube Investments to buy 25% in Aerostrovilos Energy for ₹3.46 cr

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Murugappa Group’s engineering company Tube Investments of India Ltd (TII) plans to acquire 25 per cent in Aerostrovilos Energy Pvt Ltd (AEPL), a four-year-old start-up engaged in development of gas turbine technology, at an investment of ₹3.46 crore.
Chennai start-up makes gas turbine-battery combo for trucks
TII has signed an agreement with AEPL to purchase 4,151 equity shares at ₹8,335.48 per share (face value ₹10/- per share) for a sum of ₹3.46 crore.
Murugappa firm TII all charged up for electric three-wheeler foray
The proposed investment is in line with the company’s intent to invest in start-ups engaged in innovative research and product development in fields/activities of interest to TII, said a company statement.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...