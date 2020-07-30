Tupperware India launches exclusive brand store in Hyderabad

Tupperware, a homeware and direct selling brand based out of Orlando, US, has launched an exclusive brand store in Hyderabad, taking the national count of outlets to 56.

With the adoption of the harmonious multi-channel approach, Tupperware has deepened its engagement with the new-age consumer across locations and mediums. Recently, Tupperware partnered with Swiggy Genie and Dunzo for home delivery of products across 32 markets.

The Hyderabad store is located in L&T Metro mall in Punjagutta.

Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Tupperware India, said, “Tupperware offers products that are experiential in nature. While our consumers trust us completely for the quality, they wish to touch and feel the product and review a diverse range of product categories so they understand the functionality better and embrace its innovative design and utilise it to its full potential. This can best be done in a brick and mortar medium of retail sales.”