TÜV SÜD to set up €15-million testing laboratory in Bengaluru

TÜV SÜD, a testing and certifying company, on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a new facility for testing and certifying electrical and electronic products and medical devices in Bengaluru.

This new integrated office and lab facility is to be completed in early 2023. Being built at an investment of €15 million, the facility, coming up on 3 acres and comprising 70,000 sq. feet in Phase 1, is located in KIADB Hitech Defense and Aerospace Park, Devanahalli, and will be the second lab facility in Bengaluru; the first one being the Food Health & Beauty laboratory in Peenya Industrial Estate.

This investment adds to the existing network of testing laboratories across India catering to electrical & electronics, food, seafood, textile, leather, toys, hardlines and environmental requirements.

Ishan Palit, a Member of the Board of Management of TÜV SÜD AG said "TÜV SÜD's new facility underscores our company's position as a market leader in India. This facility will help our customers demonstrate digitalisation, sustainability, safety, and quality in their products. By supporting the increased proliferation of the Internet of Things via our EMC, Wireless, and Electric Safety labs as well as the rapid development of the Medical Device industry via our Biocompatibility and Toxicology facility, we are optimally equipped for the future."

Niranjan Nadkarni CEO, South Asia, TUV SUD, added: “This strategic investment will enable us to enhance our solution offerings to our existing customers, access new markets and work closely with industry to provide solutions to enhance quality and safety and help achieve conformity with local and global standards.”

As a result of this investment, TÜV SÜD will be able to offer a one-stop testing and certification solution for most electrical and electronic products & medical devices in the Information Technology, Audio/Video, Telecommunications, Lighting, and Lighting Fixtures, Household Products, Automotive Electronics, Industrial Electronics, Machinery Equipment, Components, Active Medical Devices, In Vitro Diagnostic Devices and Non-active Medical Devices industries.