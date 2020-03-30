TVS Motor and group companies pledge ₹25 crore to PM CARES

TVS Motor Company and its group companies like TVS Credit Services Ltd, Sundaram-Clayton Ltd and others, said on Monday that it is donating ₹25 crore to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund (PM-CARES) to aid the battle against Covid-19.

This is in line with the company’s continuous endeavour to ensure prosperous and sustainable communities and is in addition to the ongoing activities being already undertaken through Srinivasan Services Trust, the CSR arm of the group, it said in a statement.

“The Covid-19 pandemic marks an unprecedented time in modern history and it will require the best of humanity to overcome the battle. We applaud the Government’s strong resolve and numerous actions to fight this. Now, more than ever, it requires all of us to cooperate and support each other as a nation,” said Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company.

Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the social arm of the group, is implementing various measures like manufacturing and supplying supportive equipment such as masks, to providing cooked meals to those in the frontline, like healthcare workers and police officers, it said.