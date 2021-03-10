Companies

TVS Motor Company introduces 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on March 10, 2021

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V   -  Website via TVS motors

TVS Motor Company has introduced the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle.

The new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V will be available in two variants at the current price — disc variant is priced at ₹1,10,320 (ex-showroom Delhi), while Drum is priced at ₹1,07,270 (ex-showroom Delhi). The new bike comes in three colours — racing red, knight black and metallic blue — according to a company statement.

“Backed by 38 years of racing pedigree, the new 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V offers best-in-class performance with enhanced power-to-weight ratio and increased torque, offering our customers better-riding experiences along with advanced technologies,” said Meghashyam Dighole, Head - (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle has an advanced 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine, that will churn out 17.63 PS at 9250 RPM and 14.73 Nm torque at 7250 RPM.

The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox that promises to offer a powerful riding experience. The motorcycle comes with an all-new dual-tone seat with carbon fibre pattern and LED headlamp with claw-styled position lamps.

Additionally, the motorcycle has become lighter with a two kg weight reduction, with the disc variant weighing 147kg and the drum variant weighing 145 kg. The company claims the bike is the “most powerful” in its class.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 10, 2021
two-wheelers
New launches
accessories (bikes)
TVS Motor Company Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.