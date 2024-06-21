TVS Motor Company has signed an agreement with CSC Grameen eStores for its three-wheelers. The partnership will enable CSC Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) to serve as a touchpoint for the company’s three-wheelers.

VLEs will facilitate the process of enquiry, purchase, test drives, and/or delivery of vehicles, through the TVS 3-wheeler dealer network.

“This partnership will help us expand our reach to areas so far untapped. VLEs, being integrated into their respective ecosystems, will be able to explain the product proposition in a language and environment that customers are familiar with. It will not just facilitate sales but also bring about a deeper customer connect,” said Rajat Gupta, Business Head of Commercial Mobility, TVS Motor Company.

The TVS commercial vehicle range comprising of TVS King Deluxe, TVS King Duramax, TVS King Duramax Plus, and TVS King Kargo will get listed on the CSC e-store this weekend, according to a statement.

“Commercial mobility is a key requirement for the country and its social and economic well-being. With TVS Motor on the platform, VLEs get a portfolio of 3-wheelers to sell and customers get a great proposition to buy,” said Avani Kapoor Sr Vice-President, Business Head, CSC Grameen eStore.