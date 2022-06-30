hamburger

Companies

TVS Motor launches new variant of 110cc bike Radeon 

BL Chennai Bureau | Updated on: Jun 30, 2022

The Radeon 110 ES MAG BSVI will be available for ₹59,925 while the Dual Tone edition is priced at ₹71,966

June 30

TVS Motor Company has launched a new variant of its 110cc motorcycle Radeon. 

The Radeon 110 ES MAG BSVI will be available for ₹59,925, while TVS Radeon BSVI DIGI Drum Dual Tone will be priced at ₹71,966 (ex showroom Delhi), according to a statement.

The new one will sport the multi-colour reverse LCD Cluster with RTMi (Real Time Mileage Indicator). It comes equipped with proprietary TVS Intelligo (ISG and ISS system), delivering an unmatched riding experience & superior mileage

RTMi feature enables the user to control the mileage according to riding conditions. Apart from RTMi, there are 17 other useful features in-built into the digital cluster like clock, service indicator, low battery indicator, top speed and average speed.

It also comes loaded with a distinct premium chrome headlamp, chrome rear view mirrors, front disc brakes and robust thigh pad design.

TVS Radeon comes with next-gen Ecothrust Fuel injection (ET-Fi) technology, which delivers 15 per cent better mileage, enhanced engine performance, durability, and a smoother riding experience. The motorcycle churns out 8.4 PS of power at 7,000 rpm with a torque of 8.7 Nm at 5,000 rpm. TVS Radeon is equipped with a 10-litre tank. 

Published on June 30, 2022
TVS Motor Company Ltd
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you