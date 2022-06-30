TVS Motor launches new variant of 110cc bike Radeon 

June 30

TVS Motor Company has launched a new variant of its 110cc motorcycle Radeon.

The Radeon 110 ES MAG BSVI will be available for ₹59,925, while TVS Radeon BSVI DIGI Drum Dual Tone will be priced at ₹71,966 (ex showroom Delhi), according to a statement.

The new one will sport the multi-colour reverse LCD Cluster with RTMi (Real Time Mileage Indicator). It comes equipped with proprietary TVS Intelligo (ISG and ISS system), delivering an unmatched riding experience & superior mileage

RTMi feature enables the user to control the mileage according to riding conditions. Apart from RTMi, there are 17 other useful features in-built into the digital cluster like clock, service indicator, low battery indicator, top speed and average speed.

It also comes loaded with a distinct premium chrome headlamp, chrome rear view mirrors, front disc brakes and robust thigh pad design.

TVS Radeon comes with next-gen Ecothrust Fuel injection (ET-Fi) technology, which delivers 15 per cent better mileage, enhanced engine performance, durability, and a smoother riding experience. The motorcycle churns out 8.4 PS of power at 7,000 rpm with a torque of 8.7 Nm at 5,000 rpm. TVS Radeon is equipped with a 10-litre tank.