TVS Motor rolls out new iQube with more range and features

TVS Motor Company has introduced three new variants of its electric scooter iQube as the leading two and three-wheeler maker seeks to accelerate its electric vehicle focus. The three new variants include a refreshed iQube, iQube ST and iQube S.

The new iQube will be priced at ₹98,564 and ₹111,663 (on-road Delhi and Bengaluru respectively including FAME and state subsidy). iQube S will be available at ₹1,08,690 and ₹119,663 (on-road Delhi and Bengaluru).

The new TVS iQube is powered by a 3.4 kWh battery pack and comes with a 5-inch TFT screen and 100 km of range. It will be available in three colours. The iQube S is also powered by a 3.4 kWh battery pack that will offer a 100 km range. It will have a 7-inch all colour TFT dashboard with HMI interaction and comes in 4 colour variants.

Powered by a 5.1 kWh battery pack, the iQube ST will offer a range of up to 140 km on a single charge and this variant comes with fast charging capability. It will feature a 7-inch touch screen all-colour dashboard. It will also offer large storage for two helmets under the seat. This variant comes in four new premium colours.

Features

Other features in the new variants include voice assist and iQube Alexa skillset, intuitive music player control, OTA updates, fast charging with a plug-and-play carry charger, vehicle health and safety notifications, multiple bluetooth and cloud connectivity options and higher storage space, among others.

Buyers of iQube can also choose from three variants of chargers depending on other needs. Customers can carry their plug-and-play charger along with them to charge their iQube practically anywhere. Options of plug-and-play carry along off-board chargers with 950W and 650W capacity and with charging time of 3 hours and 4.5 hours are also available with iQube ST and iQube S.

“The launch of the new TVS iQube is a testament to our commitment of offering world-class EV technology with never-before intelligent and personalised connected experience. TVS Motor has been investing in electric technologies for more than ten years now, and TVS iQube has provided thousands of our customers with an unparalleled electric riding experience,” said Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company.

Bookings for iQube and iQube S are now open on the company’s website. Delivery of these models starts immediately. From 3 dealers in Bengaluru during the launch two years ago, the company has now more than 70 dealers. Both the scooters are available in 33 cities and the company will expand the network to 52 cities soon.

iQube ST is available for pre-booking on its portal. More announcements, including the commencement of booking and delivery of TVS iQube ST, will follow soon.