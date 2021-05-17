TVS Motor scooter Ntorq’s international sales cross 1 lakh units

TVS Motor Company has announced that the cumulative international sales of its premium scooter Ntorq 125 have crossed 1 lakh units mark.

The bluetooth-connected scooter Ntorq 125 was launched in 2018 and over the years, the model has become popular with industry-first technology, and superior performance in select international markets. Today, Ntorq 125 is present in 19 countries across South Asia, Latin America, West Asia, and ASEAN, said a company statement.

Also read: TVS Motor gains 3% on international sales numbers of TVS NTORQ 125

“Since its launch, the scooter has become a favourite among Gen Z customers globally. The scooter’s striking appearance, connected technology and superior performance have been a hallmark of the Ntorq 125,” said KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company.