TVS Motor scooter Ntorq’s international sales cross 1 lakh units

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
TVS Motor Company has announced that the cumulative international sales of its premium scooter Ntorq 125 have crossed 1 lakh units mark.
The bluetooth-connected scooter Ntorq 125 was launched in 2018 and over the years, the model has become popular with industry-first technology, and superior performance in select international markets. Today, Ntorq 125 is present in 19 countries across South Asia, Latin America, West Asia, and ASEAN, said a company statement.
“Since its launch, the scooter has become a favourite among Gen Z customers globally. The scooter’s striking appearance, connected technology and superior performance have been a hallmark of the Ntorq 125,” said KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company.
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
Reduce aerospace imports; build synergy
A global alliance of top multinational companies hopes to fast-track funding in sustainable aviation fuel
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
Scrolling through Facebook, I notice a friend’s post about the toxicity of small, lighted screens. But I’m ...
On May 15, 1941, New York Yankees baseball star Joe DiMaggio started a 56-game streak of at least one hit in ...
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...