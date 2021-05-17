Companies

TVS Motor scooter Ntorq’s international sales cross 1 lakh units

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 17, 2021

The premium scooter has presence in 19 countries

TVS Motor Company has announced that the cumulative international sales of its premium scooter Ntorq 125 have crossed 1 lakh units mark.

The bluetooth-connected scooter Ntorq 125 was launched in 2018 and over the years, the model has become popular with industry-first technology, and superior performance in select international markets. Today, Ntorq 125 is present in 19 countries across South Asia, Latin America, West Asia, and ASEAN, said a company statement.

“Since its launch, the scooter has become a favourite among Gen Z customers globally. The scooter’s striking appearance, connected technology and superior performance have been a hallmark of the Ntorq 125,” said KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company.

TVS Motor Company Ltd
